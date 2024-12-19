Why Squid Game's Creator Is 'Sick' Of The Netflix Series

Based on the surprising success of "Squid Game," the first season of which premiered in late 2021 and became a legitimate sensation for Netflix, it's not entirely surprising that the streamer wants as much "Squid Game" related content as possible. (For God's sake, they're still holding those poor "Stranger Things" kids hostage until that phenomenon comes to a close.) In October of this year, it was announced that David Fincher, who previously worked on the crime drama "Mindhunter" for Netflix, will helm a new project set in the "Squid Game" universe, though there's not much information out there about the project just yet. So, will Hwang Dong-hyuk be involved in that? Sort of!I

"There are certain projects that are currently being made where they ask for my opinion a little bit more actively," Hwang told Variety. "So as far as I know, going forward, there's going to be even more creative projects that come from the 'Squid Game' universe, some of which I will be more involved in."

The outlet also spoke to Minyoung Kim, the head of Asia Pacific content at Netflix, who said the international success of "Squid Game" was a shock to the system. "We had always expected 'Squid Game' to be one of the biggest shows in Korea and in Asia," Kim noted (the show is set in South Korea and stars South Korean performers). "It took about 10 days for it to start exploding elsewhere. The right adjective that actually describes it is 'surreal.' And director Hwang was on the internet all the time; he would capture everything on any kind of dashboard that he sees, to see how many countries it's going to be No. 1 in. We were all obsessed with a lot of those metrics, until we finally realized, 'Oh, this is the biggest show in the world.'"