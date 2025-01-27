How To Watch The Digimon Movies & TV Shows In Order

Everyone knows about "Pokémon" and Ash Ketchum's 25-year journey to becoming a true Pokémon Master. But just two short years after "Pokémon" began airing and sparked a global cultural phenomenon known as Pokémania, along came another anime about kids befriending small pocked-sized monsters that could evolve and fight other monsters. That anime is "Digimon," and for many '90s kids, it was the far superior show.

The reason is simple: when it comes to anime shows for kids, few seemed as profound or had a story as relatable and meaningful as that of "Digimon Adventure." Released in 1999, at a time when the computer era was reaching new heights and internet use was becoming increasingly common, "Digimon" taught kids important life lessons. It treated them as being mature enough to handle complex and dark subjects, like saying goodbye to friends and childhood itself, as well as many a traumatic character death scene. Agumon is no Pikachu, but he did herald the arrival of a big competitor to the "Pokémon" dominance, a franchise that endures to this day with sequel shows and movies, horror-inspired games, comics, and much more.

Part of the appeal was also that "Digimon" was much more of a serialized show than kids in the West were used to at the time. Unlike "Pokémon" and its perpetually young leads, the kids of "Digimon" actually changed drastically, grew up, and eventually grew old. But "Digimon" is also a franchise with a variety of shows and movies, most of them unconnected. Because of this, it can be confusing to know how to approach watching the property's various movies and series, what to skip, and what order to watch them all in. Whether you're new to the franchise, a longtime fan wanting to do a deeper dive, or a more casual fan who may've skipped some titles along the way, this guide is for you.