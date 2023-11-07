Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning Review: A Dark And Engrossing Chapter In The Popular Franchise

"Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning" begins, like all good "Digimon" stories should, with Maurice Ravel's "Boléro." The track starts playing as a giant Digi-egg appears floating above Tokyo Tower. It quickly starts emitting an electromagnetic pulse that impacts every screen on the planet and declares "May everyone in the world have friends. May they each have a Digimon," in several languages. When the egg hatches, it spells chaos around the world, and it is up to the second-generation DigiDestined to stop it.

Except, there's not much in terms of fighting. There are no Dark Masters threatening to destroy the world. Compared to other "Digimon" movies, the action is barely there, but the film still offers a dark and engrossing story that brings "Digimon" to psychological and even body horror territory. It may not be the big "Digimon" event that fans of the emotionally devastating "Last Evolution Kizuna" may be expecting, but it does what "Digimon" always does best. It adds interesting if messy things to the lore, and explores complex and dark themes for a kids' franchise.

"Last Evolution Kizuna" offered a "Toy Story 3"-style story supercharged with emotions and a sense of finality, which saw the DigiDestined grow up and grow out of the franchise. "Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning" takes a very different approach, showing that some stories don't end but simply evolve. We still see the second-generation DigiDestined grown up and having jobs and adult lives, and some of the best scenes are simply them and their Digimon partners hanging out at Davis' ramen shop, or having a big snowball fight at the end.

But they are not the focus. That honor belongs to Lui Ohwada, a kid who reveals he is the first ever DigiDestined, and the first to kill his Digimon partner.