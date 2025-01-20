Why Oscar Winners Can't Sell Their Awards

A few fun facts about Oscar statuettes:

The award is 13-and-a-half inches tall, and the award, overall, weighs about eight-and-a-half pounds. The statues are made of solid bronze and are plated in real gold. During metal shortages during World War II, the Oscars were made out of painted plaster, although winners were permitted to swap them for bronze ones once the materials were plentiful again.

It's been said that handing an Oscar too much can make the gold tarnish, so Oscar winners have to be careful with them. The statuettes are made by an art foundry in Chicago called Polich Tallix, the same firm that handled the work of Roy Lichtenstein, and the Korean War Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The statuettes also, technically, don't belong to the voters or to the people who win them. Indeed, starting in 1951, the Motion Picture Academy introduced a new rule forbidding recipients from selling their Oscars at any price. It was important to the MPA to keep its image pristine and to keep the Oscars prestigious. According to their own rulebook, Oscar winners aren't allowed to sell or throw away their statuettes without first making an offer to sell them back to the Academy ... for $1. This rule is also extended to the people who inherited statuettes from dead relatives, or who were given a statuette as a personal gift.

Some Oscars have indeed made their way onto the black market in the past, but for the most part, one will only see Oscars in museums, at studios, or in the homes of talented people.