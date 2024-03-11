Oscars 2024 Behind The Scenes: Who Actually Votes For The Winners?

The Academy Awards are enjoying their 96th ceremony in 2024, and the medium has undergone many changes over the years. Motion pictures were just making the leap from silents to talkies when "Wings" won the first Best Picture Oscar for 1927-1928. Factor in the transition from black-and-white to color, advancements in sound and visual presentation (particularly the move from the boxy 1.33:1 aspect ratio to widescreen expanses undertaken to emphasize the see-it-big experience that will always set the theatrical experience apart from television), and the advent of computer generated special effects, and it's obvious why certain Oscar categories have been forced to adapt to changing times — and why sometimes new categories need to be invented.

Given that these some of these categories require a very specific degree of expertise, you're probably wondering if every single Academy member is allowed to vote on every single Oscar. Can actors vote on Best Visual Effects? Can Visual Effects artists vote on performances? Do all of these members have time to watch every single nominated movie?

The answer varies from category to category, but the short answer is: If they're willing to put the work in, yes.