Picard Season 3 Creates One Of The Wildest Contradictions In The Star Trek Universe

One of the core tenets of "Star Trek" is an undercurrent of pacifism. The ships we see in any given "Star Trek" series are usually research vessels devoted to missions of exploration and study. Just as often, they do repair work on distant worlds, help planets in severe environmental trouble, or taxi diplomats to important peace talks. And while the U.S.S. Enterprise is equipped with weapons like phasers and photon torpedoes, they are only very rarely assigned a mission of combat. More often, the crew of the Enterprise will threaten a potential battlefield foe while still doing everything they can to avoid war.

The core tenets of pacifism, however, are typically ignored in many of the "Star Trek" feature films. Because of their medium, the "Star Trek" movies typically demand larger-scale stories and easily consumed conflicts that can be satisfactorily wrapped in about 100 to 120 minutes. This demand often dictates action-driven plots wherein "heroes" face off against "villains" and the drama is solved with fights and explosions. It's a less interesting approach to "Star Trek," but the franchise's more traditionally long-form ethical dramas, the wisdom goes, don't make for compelling cinema.

The "action movie" approach was all over the third season of "Star Trek: Picard," a series that ends with the U.S.S. Enterprise-D being flown into a Borg stronghold, weapons blazing. That season saw the last remaining Borgs in the galaxy using an insidious, transporter-based brain infection to take over the Federation. The only way they could be stopped, viewers are told, is to blow them all up in an exciting action scene. The only thing missing from the Enterprise's frontal assault is "Sabotage" on the soundtrack.

The finale is plenty slick and exciting ... but it also stands in direct contrast to the second season of "Picard," where wiping out the remaining Borg in the galaxy was seen as a genocidal tragedy.