Why Gus Fring Killed Victor On Breaking Bad

The ultimate evil of "Breaking Bad" is our antihero, Walter White/Heisenberg (Bryan Cranston). But if anyone can match him and (almost) overcome him, it's drug lord Gustavo "Gus" Fring (Giancarlo Esposito). A Chilean immigrant with a mysterious personal history, Gus wears the smiling face of the friendly, charitable fried chicken chain Los Pollos Hermanos — but that's just a mask, plastered over a ruthless master criminal. Then buried even further beneath Gus' iciness is vengeful rage; he's not only in the meth business for the money, but to eventually kill the cartel leadership that long ago murdered his boyfriend Max (James Martinez).

Due to the success of "Breaking Bad" and typecasting, Gus is the character who Esposito will be playing for the rest of his career, whether his name is Stan Edgar ("The Boys"), Moff Gideon ("The Mandalorian"), or literally Gus Fring again (in prequel series "Better Call Saul," after some early reservations to revisit the character).

Aside from his two-faced death scene in the "Breaking Bad" season 4 finale "Face Off," Gus' most famous moment is in season 4 premiere "Box Cutter" when he slices his own henchman Victor's (Jeremiah Bitsui) throat with the eponymous knife tool. The moment is so infamous that a much-later "Better Call Saul" viral short has a joke about Gus' "razor sharp" dress sense:

The scene is of course set up like Gus is about to kill Walt and Jesse (Aaron Paul), making it extra shocking when he instead kills his loyal lapdog and makes them watch. It's to the show's credit that it doesn't spell the motivations out for you with some hand-holding exposition — "Breaking Bad" truly was the best of both worlds, with writers who knew how to plot for television but never talked down to the audience, and with artful direction and visuals befitting a film.

If you're only passively watching or scrolling your phone (just as Netflix intends!), though, you might be as confused in the moment as Walt, Jesse and Mike (Jonathan Banks) are. So why did Gus kill Victor? Keep in mind that "all of the above" is a possible answer here, too.