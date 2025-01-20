Why Gus Fring Killed Victor On Breaking Bad
The ultimate evil of "Breaking Bad" is our antihero, Walter White/Heisenberg (Bryan Cranston). But if anyone can match him and (almost) overcome him, it's drug lord Gustavo "Gus" Fring (Giancarlo Esposito). A Chilean immigrant with a mysterious personal history, Gus wears the smiling face of the friendly, charitable fried chicken chain Los Pollos Hermanos — but that's just a mask, plastered over a ruthless master criminal. Then buried even further beneath Gus' iciness is vengeful rage; he's not only in the meth business for the money, but to eventually kill the cartel leadership that long ago murdered his boyfriend Max (James Martinez).
Due to the success of "Breaking Bad" and typecasting, Gus is the character who Esposito will be playing for the rest of his career, whether his name is Stan Edgar ("The Boys"), Moff Gideon ("The Mandalorian"), or literally Gus Fring again (in prequel series "Better Call Saul," after some early reservations to revisit the character).
Aside from his two-faced death scene in the "Breaking Bad" season 4 finale "Face Off," Gus' most famous moment is in season 4 premiere "Box Cutter" when he slices his own henchman Victor's (Jeremiah Bitsui) throat with the eponymous knife tool. The moment is so infamous that a much-later "Better Call Saul" viral short has a joke about Gus' "razor sharp" dress sense:
The scene is of course set up like Gus is about to kill Walt and Jesse (Aaron Paul), making it extra shocking when he instead kills his loyal lapdog and makes them watch. It's to the show's credit that it doesn't spell the motivations out for you with some hand-holding exposition — "Breaking Bad" truly was the best of both worlds, with writers who knew how to plot for television but never talked down to the audience, and with artful direction and visuals befitting a film.
If you're only passively watching or scrolling your phone (just as Netflix intends!), though, you might be as confused in the moment as Walt, Jesse and Mike (Jonathan Banks) are. So why did Gus kill Victor? Keep in mind that "all of the above" is a possible answer here, too.
Gus killed Victor to scare Walt and Jesse
Here's the most obvious and implicit interpretation of the scene, at least within "Box Cutter" itself. In season 3 finale, "Full Measure," Gus was planning to have Walt and Jesse killed for disobeying him. So, Jesse killed Gus' other meth cook Gale Boetticher (David Costabile, who had to fight for the part). That way, Gus couldn't kill them because they're too-essential employees.
And they were right, Gus can't kill them. But he also can't let them get away with defying him. So he kills Victor, brutally, as a proxy punishment, making them stare at his slow and painful death aware that it should be them dying — and if they keep stepping out of line, they will.
Gus Fring was introduced back in "Breaking Bad" season 2 episode 11 "Mandalas" as a cautious criminal, one who has stayed hidden for decades by knowing to keep a safe distance from his business. Victor's murder comes with the impactful symbolism that Gus is finally getting his hands dirty. (Being a mastermind and neat freak, he slips into an orange clean-up suit to prevent any blood/evidence from getting on his clothes.)
By seeing their boss kill Victor, Walt and Jesse know what he's fully capable of; not only of ordering deaths but of carrying them out with his own hands, while making them quick, efficient, and painful. That way, they're less likely to get cocky about feeling invincible due to their meth-cooking skills.
But wait, doesn't killing a loyal henchman like Victor seem wasteful for someone like Gus? It could likewise send the wrong message to Mike, who's also watching the murder, that his loyalty won't be rewarded. Well, you have to remember that Victor didn't have a spotless record at that moment.
Gus killed Victor because he was spotted at Gale's murder
Earlier in "Box Cutter," Victor rushes to Gale's apartment, arriving too late to stop Jesse from killing him. He's observed by three other tenants running into the scene, bursting through Gale's door and then running back out once he confirms Gale is dead. That's definitely a memorable and suspicious sight, one that the witnesses would surely report to the police. Worse, Victor also leaves his car at the scene, instead driving back to the lab in Jesse's by holding him at gunpoint.
When Victor brings Jesse back to the lab, Mike questions him. When he asks Victor if anyone saw him, Victor looks down and doesn't answer, as if aware he's screwed up. Mike presses the question, so Victor says yes but brushes it off. All he was at the scene was "just another looky-loo."
Gus and Mike are both meticulous operators, so one must assume that Mike included Victor being seen in his sitrep to Gus. Victor staying alive was too big a risk for Gus' operation, because if he's identified, the police might nail him and, in turn, Gus. So Gus killing Victor is ridding himself of a liability.
Is that extreme? Absolutely, but Gus doesn't take unnecessary risks. A sketched wanted poster of Victor is later seen in "Hermanos" when Gus goes in for questioning about his connections to Gale. So, from a crime boss perspective, he made the right call cutting Victor out of his operation.
But did Victor also sign his death warrant with another misstep? Walt thinks so.
Gus killed Victor for trying to cook the Meth
While Walt, Jesse, Mike, and Victor are waiting for Gus, the latter tries to prove the two are expendable by cooking a batch of the Blue Sky meth himself. (He's learned by observing Walt and Jesse's cooking process several times.)
Then, Victor's death gets one last mention in "Breaking Bad" season 5, after Walt and Jesse are rid of Gus and the former has become the drug don of ABQ himself. At the end of the season's third episode, "Hazard Pay," Walt, Jesse, and Mike have finished dividing up the first spoils of their new drug empire. But there's a contention over the "Legacy cost," or buying the silence of his now arrested henchmen from when he was working for Gus. Mike subtracts it from their collective haul, while Walt thinks it should only be subtracted from Mike's take.
Mike wins out, and after he leaves, Walt muses that perhaps Victor "flew too close to the sun" by "taking liberties" in cooking the Meth; Gus killed him to reinforce himself as the boss. In this context, it's Walt threatening Mike (especially since he does kill Mr. Ehrmantraut in the end). Part of the dialogue is also to suggest that Walt understands Gus better now that he's working the same job. To quote Tony Soprano, "You got no idea what it's like to be number one!", except now, as the boss, Walt does have an idea — that a boss needs to ruthlessly enforce his authority and punish ambitious upstarts to stay the boss.