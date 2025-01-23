When Does Star Trek: Section 31 Take Place On The Franchise Timeline?

Potential spoilers follow.

The timeline of the new TV movie "Star Trek: Section 31" is a little difficult to place in the chronology of "Star Trek," as it involves interdimensional shifts and a passage through the living time portal the Guardian of Forever. There is, however, one common character between "Section 31" and the extant "Star Trek" universe at large that can give us a vital clue. The one character in question, as far as we know, has no access to time travel equipment and doesn't often go skipping between parallel universe, so we can happily use her as a bedrock.

To offer a brief recap before we get into the nitty-gritty: Section 31 is the black-ops arm of Starfleet, an organization first introduced in the "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" episode "Inquisition" (April 6, 1998). While Starfleet was typically devoted to missions of exploration, research, and diplomacy, there was a super-secret arm of the organization that worked undercover to handle less-than-savory missions that involved breaking laws or committing acts of violence. Trekkies learned that Section 31 was a long-standing organization in "Affliction" (February 18, 2005), an episode of "Star Trek: Enterprise." That show was set a century before the original "Star Trek," so Section 31 had been part of Starfleet's DNA for a while.

Section 31 also played a large role in "Star Trek: Discovery," and it would eventually recruit Empress Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), a murdering cannibal despot from a parallel universe, to be one of its special agents. She was last seen in the two-part episode "Terra Firma" (December 10 and 17, 2022) exiting the 32nd century and being transported to a time when the evil Mirror Universe and the traditional Trek Universe were more closely aligned.

"Section 31" catches up with what the Empress has been going since then, and explains where she ended up when she traveled through time.