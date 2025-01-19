Only Two Musicals Have A Near-Perfect Score On Metacritic

When you think about it for even a second or two, it should come as no surprise that on Metacritic's page of highest-ranking movie musicals, five of the top seven titles are from Walt Disney Animation Studios. (If there is anything about which we can quibble, it's that the 1940 film "Fantasia" is among those five animated entries. It's an excellent film, but not a musical in the traditional sense considering that no one actually sings in its entirety.) Long before Disney hired Alan Menken and Howard Ashman to write the songs for its "Little Mermaid" adaptation, the studio was emphatic about fusing songs with the fairy tales its animators were adapting. The 1940 film "Pinocchio," which is arguably the best animated film Disney has ever made, not only utilizes songs in its retelling of Carlo Collodi's story of a little wooden boy who goes on an intense journey to become a real boy to his maker and father Geppetto. The film also opens with "When You Wish Upon a Star," a song so iconic that it's literally the studio's anthem.

(Fun fact one: "When You Wish Upon a Star," unsurprisingly, won the Oscar for Best Original Song. Fun fact two: "When You Wish Upon a Star" was the first Disney song to even be nominated for that category, meaning that "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" got snubbed back in 1937.)

Now, to be fair, none of the other songs in "Pinocchio" come close to topping "When You Wish Upon a Star," which is effective both in distilling the dreams and hopes of the film's characters and in being a haunting refrain as originally performed by Cliff Edwards (who portrayed Jiminy Cricket). The film as a whole has a fascinating approach to its storytelling; yes, you may recall how Pinocchio has to face off against baddies like the greedy Stromboli or the terrifying Monstro the whale. But the 90-minute films spends its first half-hour inside Geppetto's workshop, as we meet the kindly old woodcarver, his cat Figaro, his fish Cleo, and eventually the anthropomorphized Pinocchio himself. Once the film leaves the workshop and Pinocchio meets all manner of characters, we hear songs like "Hi-Diddle-Dee-Dee (An Actor's Life For Me)" and "I've Got No Strings," which are bouncy, upbeat numbers. In fact, only "When You Wish Upon a Star" is something of a ballad; the other four songs (and reprises) are fast-paced melodies that are plenty catchy even today.

In addition, in case you're curious, there are 17 reviews of the film captured on its Metacritic page. Don't forget, on Metacritic, it's not just that the site collects fewer reviews than its competition, but it also tabulates reviews by either an assigned star or number rating (or it assigns one based on the tenor of the review). So, even though this movie has a 99 on the website, it does have a few reviews (gasp!) under even a 90 out of 100. One such review suggests that "Pinocchio" isn't even in the "upper echelon" of Disney classics, but listen, we all get one wrong every once in a while. Not even critics are perfect.