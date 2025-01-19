Most Hollywood Disaster Movies Have Something In Common (And It's Not What You Think)

I've recently been on a disaster movie kick. Perhaps it's because everything seems a little bleak right now (my disaster movie marathon started in late December, but as I'm writing this, a real-life disaster movie is playing out in California with devastating wildfires). Or perhaps I just needed something brainless to watch — disaster movies can be fun, but let's be honest: they're not exactly high art. As I went from one disaster movie to another, a curious theme began to arise. In addition to these films all following a similar set-up, in which we see famous landmarks and buildings completely obliterated by destruction, they also all seem to share a similar plot element: the hero/main character is almost always going through a divorce or separation, or already divorced from their spouse. And in almost every case, the impending disaster ends up rekindling that seemingly dead relationship.

This got me thinking: is there any sort of deeper meaning here? Speaking from experience, I can tell you the act of divorce can seem like world-ending event — life as you knew it is over. Perhaps screenwriters, having gone through such a situation themselves, are drawing on that when they pen their tales of doom. Perhaps it's all an elaborate fantasy: "How can I get my spouse back? If only the world was ending, then they'd come back to me!" Or perhaps I'm overthinking this. Perhaps it's just a lazy, easy cliche that everyone keeps returning to because it's baked into the premise.

Whatever the reason, I've decided to look at a handful of Hollywood disaster movies and examine how they use this trope. To be clear: this is not an exhaustive list of every disaster movie ever made, but rather a glimpse at how some of these movies return again and again to the plot point of the divorced hero.