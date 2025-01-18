An Experimental Frasier Episode Was Inspired By An Underrated '90s Rom-Com

In the hilarious fourth season of the Comedy Central sitcom "Broad City," New York City besties Abbi (Abbi Jacobson) and Ilana (Ilana Glazer) have their own version of "Sliding Doors" with the episode named, well, "Sliding Doors." The episode shows when the two met while waiting for the subway and how their lives would have changed depending on how the day had progressed. Like both the film and the "Frasier" episode, it plays around with sitcom stereotypes and is a real blast of a story that helps show essential truths about life, but it's less of a downer because we know Abbi and Ilana go on to be nigh-inseparable.

Other shows to riff on "Sliding Doors" include, once again, "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," in which we see a version of Kimmy's life where she didn't get kidnapped because she didn't want to miss a screening of "Sliding Doors," an episode of "Doctor Who" where companion Donna (Catherine Tate) must decide whether to continue working with the Doctor or not, and even an episode of the incredible "Malcolm in the Middle" where the strengths and failures of each of Malcolm's parents are shown in detail when their boys go bowling and only one of them can take them. It seems like no matter how writers choose to adapt the idea, there are always different and compelling ways to dig into characters and storytelling by simply showing the audience what might have been. "Sliding Doors" rules, and so do all of these wildly varied homages.