Only One Season Of Lost Is Perfect, According To Rotten Tomatoes

For those who don't know "Lost" well (or at all), a very brief refresher: By the end of the first season, two halves of the survivors had been established. On one side, there was Jack Shephard (Matthew Fox), a doctor with daddy issues who believed only what he could prove with science and facts. On the other, there was John Locke (Terry O'Quinn), who believed the island had an enigmatic purpose for its survivors, largely because when the plane crashed, he had been inexplicably healed of the paralysis that kept him in a wheelchair. Locke was desperate to dig up a strange hatch buried in the jungle, whereas Jack just wanted to get home and bring as many folks with him as possible. Season 1 ended with the two of them begrudgingly teaming up to detonate some explosives to open the hatch, and with them looking down into a lengthy tunnel.

Season 2 technically began answering some questions the audience had posed, but in doing so, only created many, many, many more questions. Yes, the hatch was opened up ... to reveal a single man inside (Desmond Hume, played by Henry Ian Cusick) who was entering a set of numbers into an old-fashioned computer every 108 minutes, because he believed it would save the world. The main set of survivors also learned that the plane's tail section was not destroyed, but landed elsewhere on the massive island, and those who had made it through the crash had experienced vastly more trauma. Some new characters were introduced, such as LAPD officer Ana Lucia (Michelle Rodriguez), thought-to-be-dead dentist Bernard (Sam Anderson), the quiet but intense Mr. Eko (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), and the leader of a group known as the Others who initially appears to be named Henry Gale (Michael Emerson).

In short, a lot of stuff happens in the second season of "Lost." And while some of that stuff is memorable for good reason — the slow-burn scenes with Locke and "Henry Gale" are among the most suspenseful and effective the show ever did — a lot of it is frustrating, maddening, and annoying. So to scale back to the point of this article: This is the one season of "Lost" with a perfect score? This one? Now, to be fair, this fan of the show would not pinpoint the single worst episode as airing in the second season of "Lost." (No, that would be "Stranger in a Strange Land," an episode so bad that it inspired the showrunners to basically make clear to ABC that if they didn't get an established end date, the quality of the show would be this bad because they'd have to keep stringing the characters and audience along before revealing its mysteries.) Not every fan of "Lost" would say the second season is its low point, but the fact that this got a 100 percent is kind of stunning.