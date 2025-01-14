The Real-Life Crime That Inspired Nicolas Cage's Longlegs

Osgood Perkins' 2024 horror thriller "Longlegs" is like watching three or four episodes of "The X-Files" simultaneously. The film's protagonist, FBI Agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe), has vague psychic powers that she is using to apprehend a mysterious serial killer. The killer, nicknamed Longlegs (Nicolas Cage), has a very peculiar M.O. Every so often, a local family will be violently murdered by one of its members, and the murderer will then take their own life. A note will then be found at the crime scene, written in Longlegs' handwriting, taking credit for the killing. Longlegs also seems to target families with nine-year-old girls who were born on or around the 14th of the month.

As the film progresses, other eerie clues arise. Harker finds a life-size child doll in an attic, and it has a mysterious metal orb hidden inside. What is going on? Later on, viewers will learn that Harker has a strange personal connection to Longlegs. The doll will also end up playing a particular, Satanic function in the Longlegs murders, as it is somehow being used to channel dark mental energies into victims' homes. It's never very clearly explained, but it's all ghostly and terrifying. Many critics loved "Longlegs" for its free-floating eeriness, and for Perkins' nightmarish sense of style. Never mind that the story doesn't make a whole lot of sense.

It seems that the life-size dolls were inspired by a well-known murder case from the 1990s. In an interview with Inverse, Perkins admitted that he looked into the infamous murder of JonBenét Ramsey, the six-year-old pageant contestant who was found dead in her home on December 26, 1996. The detail of the case he found weirdest: Ramsey was murdered in her basement, only 15 feet from a life-size doll of herself.