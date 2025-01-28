The Big Bang Theory Brought Ramona Nowitzki Back For One Specific Reason

"The Big Bang Theory" ran for 12 years and as many seasons, and as a result, it featured plenty of guest stars along the way. Some, like Wil Wheaton, played themselves, and if we're talking about Wheaton, the show also played host to a ton of "Star Trek" veterans ... but some people played clearly defined characters, as was the case with Riki Lindhome. She first appeared as Ramona Nowitzki but returned much later in season 10. It's a pretty big gap between seasons, but it was all by design.

In an interview with TVGuide just before the season 10 finale, showrunner and executive producer Steve Molaro explained that Lindhome's return as Ramona was specifically meant to cause conflict in Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) slow-moving romantic relationship with Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik). Back in season 2, Ramona made it abundantly clear — to everybody but the oblivious Sheldon — that she had a huge crush on Sheldon, so in season 10, Ramona makes herself even clearer.

"With Amy away for a few months, we liked the idea that Sheldon was essentially on his own for the first time as far as what we've seen on 'Big Bang Theory,' living in an apartment by himself, his girlfriend who he's very attached to is now far away, and we wanted to explore what that would mean for his character," Molaro told the outlet. "One of the things we thought could be interesting based on that was what would happen if another woman came along while Amy was gone and what would that do to Sheldon as well as his group of friends."

"And then once we had that thought, what if another woman comes sniffing around after Sheldon, the next question was who would that woman be?" Molaro continued. "And we had always loved when Riki played Ramona in season 2, so we quickly called her to see if she was available, and she was, and it happened very quickly after that. Everything fell into place. We love her."