Why The Bones Season 10 Finale Was Written Like A Series Finale

"Bones" may have been off the air for several years, but that doesn't mean its fans are any less loyal. In no small part thanks to constant reruns on cable and viewers discovering the show on streaming, it remains wildly popular. The series largely focuses on Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz), who work together to solve murders. "Bones" aired on Fox and was mostly filmed in Los Angeles, even though it technically takes place in Washington D.C.

Ultimately, "Bones" ran for a whopping 12 seasons, concluding its run in 2017. So, when the "Bones" season 10 finale aired, viewers still had two full seasons worth of adventures left with Brennan and Booth. However, at the time, the creators of the show had to treat the season 10 finale as though it might be the series finale. Executive producer Stephen Nathan spoke to TV Guide in 2015 and broke down what happened. For starters, the "Bones" season 10 finale fans witnessed was not the episode the show's creatives originally planned to make. So, why did they have to change course? As Nathan explained:

"We had actually planned a completely different end to the season, that of a far more traditional cliff-hanger and a situation that would get us into season 11. But the pickup, which we always expected, didn't come for numerous reasons that were out of our control."

For what it's worth, "Bones" was a show that was often on the bubble and could have ended several times during its run, so this was not exactly unfamiliar territory for its creators. That said, when the renewal came in from the network, it was too late to change course once again. As such, the season 10 finale had to move forward as it'd been written. Nathan added that the series' creatives weren't going to run the risk of disappointing fans further, explaining: