Where Was Bones Filmed? Every Major Shooting Location Explained

The vast majority of "Bones" was shot in Los Angeles, which might be why the show doesn't feature as much bad weather as you might expect for an East Coast-set story. Most of the show's version of D.C. was recreated on the famed Fox lot in Century City, according to sources like Entertainment Weekly.

"Because Bones is set in Washington, D.C., but filmed in Los Angeles, one of our main challenges is to avoid seeing palm trees or any other signs of being in Southern California," the "Bones" production team told EW in a trivia-filled interview in honor of the show's 100th episode. In the same article, they also noted that the studio sets were so real that they became home to some non-fictional critters, including a hungry squirrel named Mr. Sweets (after John Frances Daley's doomed fan favorite character, naturally) and "the prettiest and friendliest cat on the Fox lot."

Even the easily recognizable exterior shots of "Bones" were mostly captured in the greater Los Angeles area, with the Natural History Museum often filling in for the Jeffersonian Institute according to TV Insider. Per the site's reporting, the University of Southern California's Wallis Annenberg building, the current home of the California Science center, also stood in for parts of the bone-filled Jeffersonian campus. The two buildings are located right next to one another in downtown Los Angeles, and you can easily glimpse them if you pop over the BMO Stadium (another next door neighbor) for a concert or sporting event.