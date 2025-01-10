"Pantera" actually means "panther," and that's where the title comes into play in "Den of Thieves 2." In "Den of Thieves 2," Donnie has teamed up with a highly-skilled gang of jewel thieves who call themselves the Panthers. These characters are actually inspired by a real-life gang of thieves known as The Pink Panthers, inspired by the film comedy series of the same name. In "Den of Thieves 2," these crooks are so notorious that there's an entire division of the French police force tasked with tracking them down. This division is known as the Pantera Task Force. So there you have it: that's why "Den of Thieves 2" is subtitled "Pantera."

However, it must also be noted that the Pantera division plays an incredibly small part in the overall film. Early in the movie, Big Nick heads to Europe and meets up with the cop who heads up the Pantera unit, French police chief Hugo Kaman (Yasen Zates Atour). But Hugo is a very minor player herre. Without giving away any spoilers, I will say that the end of the film reveals that Hugo has been working a bit behind-the-scenes, but even with this in mind, it still feels odd to give the film the "Pantera" subtitle. I can't help but go back to what I said above: they used this subtitle simply because it sounded cool and didn't put much more thought into it. And you know what? That's fine. The movie still rips.

"Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" is now playing in theaters.