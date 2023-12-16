The Correct Order To Watch The Pink Panther Movies

1964's "The Pink Panther" is not a complex film. There is little to suggest a full-fledged film series in its story of a jewel with the shape of a panther buried deep within. Somehow, that premise resulted in a series of films lasting decades, with eleven unique (or mostly unique) live-action entries. And the cartoon character who showed up in the title sequence, dancing to Henry Mancini's iconic theme music? There was a Saturday morning series starring him that ran in various incarnations from 1969 to 1980.

When writer Maurice Richlin pursued director Blake Edwards with an idea for a film about a jewel thief, neither man could have predicted the surprising longevity of that idea. Certainly, they couldn't have predicted that the extremely thin premise of "The Pink Panther" would result in a series of films running into the 1990s. Nor could they have predicted that the protagonist would be so beloved that famed actors decades later would vie for the chance to play him in a misguided reboot. At the time, they didn't even know who their real protagonist was.

The Pink Panther has become directly associated with three distinct things: the cartoon character featured in the films' opening sequences, the character of Inspector Clouseau (played over the years by a couple of actors, but none as funny as Peter Sellers), and, of course, the slick, sly, extremely catchy music by Henry Mancini. But when Richlin and Edwards were developing the script for the first film, Inspector Clouseau was effectively an afterthought. It took Peter Sellers's deft comedic sensibilities and vast amounts of improvisation to turn the movie into something special, just as he had for Stanley Kubrick's "Dr. Strangelove" that same year. When its fairly unrelated sequel came out later that same year, Sellers had figured out the character — and audiences were ready.