Seinfeld's Cosmo Kramer Originally Had A Different First Name

We know the first and last names of Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza, and Elaine Benes, but throughout "Seinfeld," Kramer is just called Kramer. It makes sense that we know little about Kramer's identity because he is such an oddball. Based on "Seinfeld" co-creator Larry David's eccentric neighbor Kenny Kramer, he's someone who constantly barges into Jerry's apartment and has no traditional job outside of his harebrained schemes and get-rich-quick ideas. In the "Seinfeld" pilot, he's referred to as Kessler, then in season 9, episode 8, "The Betrayal," Kramer jokingly chalks it off as a mistake on his buzzer.

Little to nothing is revealed about Kramer's backstory until season 6, episode 11, "The Switch," where we are introduced to his mother, Babs Kramer. She works as a bathroom attendant at a fancy restaurant. Even though Babs has a strained relationship with her son, George enlists her to spy on his girlfriend, who has an eating disorder, to see if she, as he puts it, is throwing his money down the toilet after meals. It's Babs who then reveals Kramer's real, full name to George: Cosmo Kramer. George gleefully reports this back to the rest of the gang, who joke about how they (like the audience) have been trying to learn Kramer's real name for years. They laugh about how absurd the name is, and Cosmo really is perfect for such a strange character. However, he was originally going to have a very different (and much less funky) name.