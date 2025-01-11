Matt Damon & Brad Pitt Cameos Turned A 2002 Movie Into An Ocean's Reunion

Making movies can be hard, unpredictable work, so it makes sense that, prior to beginning principal photography, many directors try to assemble a team of familiar faces and proven talents. John Ford frequently collaborated with producer Merian C. Cooper; screenwriters like Nunnally Johnson, Dudley Nichols, and Frank S. Nugent; and a whole stock company of actors that included Victor McLaglen, Jack Pennick, Harry Carey Jr., and, of course, John Wayne. On a smaller scale, you've got Joe Dante, who cast character actor Dick Miller in almost all of his movies, and Ron Howard, who's been finding small parts for his brother Clint Howard since making his feature directing debut with 1977's "Grand Theft Auto."

This cohesion gives film productions a sense of built-in camaraderie and purpose; it also conveys an air of confidence in that everyone working on the movie trusts this group of craftspeople knows how to deliver a high-quality picture.

Obviously, a first-time director generally has to start from scratch in building up these kinds of associations, but if that first-timer happens to be a Hollywood veteran with movie star friends, they can send a clear signal to their cast and crew that this debut movie isn't the work of a true amateur by casting some pretty big names. And if there isn't a juicy role for their star buddies, there's always the opportunity for a cameo. And that's how Brad Pitt and Matt Damon helped add a touch of sizzle to the first film from one of their showbiz cohorts.