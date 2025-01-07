The Strange Parent Complaint Sherwood Schwartz Received About A Gilligan's Island Fan

A fun bit of trivia: when "Gilligan's Island" was at the height of its popularity, sometime in 1965 show creator Sherwood Schwartz received a visit from one Commander Doyle of the United States Coast Guard. Evidently, the Commander was getting a lot of (jokey) telegrams from his officers, asking why a more concerted effort hadn't been made to locate and rescue Gilligan and his fellow castaways. This story was confirmed in a 1967 interview with the Sioux City Journal, handily transcribed by MeTV.

"Gilligan's Island," as TV history buffs may know, was a smashing success in its first two seasons, gathering as much attention from audiences as it did scorn from critics. Many saw "Gilligan's Island" as being too fluffy and frivolous, lacking any discernible edge. The series took place in a colorful cartoon world where there was no death or pain or real-world threats. The seven stranded castaways on Gilligan's Island never faced starvation, a lack of resources, or madness. Everyone pretty much got along, and their clothes were always clean. The physical and moral cleanliness of "Gilligan's Island" may have robbed it of any sense of true drama or peril, but it was the most attractive detail for viewers. The worst plight the castaways faced was boredom, and if you're looking for more like it, we have plenty of recommendations.

Schwartz also revealed in that interview that "Gilligan's Island" was of particular interest to kids. He received a lot of fan mail from younger viewers, saying that they loved the show. Parents didn't mind, because there was nothing wholly objectionable about the series; it was a bloodless and sexless show, easily consumed by first-graders. He did reveal, however, that he got one angry letter from the father of a young "Gilligan's Island" fan who, much to the father's consternation, liked the show a little too much. Indeed, he complained that his daughter refused to answer to her own name, and instead wanted to be called Gilligan's Island.