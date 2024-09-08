Gilligan's Island Creator Sherwood Schwartz Was Almost Fired From The Series

When Sherwood Schwartz was still brainstorming ideas for "Gilligan's Island," he came up with the character dynamic before he invented the premise. More than anything, Schwartz liked the idea of seven disparate characters, hailing from all walks of life, forced to live together in an enclosed environment. Initially, he thought that a workplace would be a good location to explore that dynamic, but quickly rejected that idea, figuring that employees in an office would all have that office in common. He eventually thought that comedy could be mined from seven people stranded on a remote tropical island together, and the creative train was rolling.

Fans of "Gilligan's Island" likely know that the series needed a lot of fine-tuning, and might even know that the executives at CBS didn't like the concept. Indeed, there were stories that the head of CBS' programming, a man named Hunt Stromberg, was hoping Schwartz would mess up somehow, and that the showrunner could be fired, leaving "Gilligan's" to a more capable producer. Stromberg nearly got his wish, too, as Schwartz turned in multiple scripts past their assigned deadlines, making it seem as if the high concept sitcom would never gel.

Longtime "Gilligan's Island" director John Rich and prolific writer Sol Sacks (who also created "Bewitched") recalled all the interactions between Schwartz and the CBS fat cats in several video interviews with the Television Academy. They both recalled how much the creative team would butt heads with "the suits," and how Schwartz, throughout the development process and the shooting of the first few episodes, was poised to be placed on the chopping block.

Rich specifically noted the old showbiz wisdom about (shudder) studio notes. Specifically, when a network executive says "Hey, I've got an idea," you should instantly run in the opposite direction.