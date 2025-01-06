Why Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio Didn't Return For The Next Karate Kid

At this point, it feels like when any chapter of "The Karate Kid" franchise gets stirred up, it can't be without the pelican-kicking pro, Ralph Macchio. The original Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso, returned alongside his old foe Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) for "Cobra Kai," and together they helped the show become as successful as the movies, if not more so. But back when the franchise was still a trilogy, what stopped Macchio returning for "The Next Karate Kid," where he was instead replaced with Hilary Swank?

Macchio assured Uproxx that it wasn't a matter of rejecting an offer — he simply never got the call. Thankfully, he had no animosity towards his co-star, Pat Morita, who played the masterful Mr. Miyagi. "I heard they were making the movie. There was a section of time, for no specific reason, where Pat Morita and I were probably not [in] as much contact. It had nothing to do with anything ... all I have for Pat Morita is the utmost love and respect." It was never made clear to Macchio why he wasn't invited back for "The Next Karate Kid," though he speculated that it was a result of the franchise changing hands:

"I know [director] John G. Avildsen didn't make the movie, I know Robert Mark Kamen did not write the movie. So the original creators weren't involved [...] My assumption was [there was] an idea from the studio to continue on, and they got Pat to sign on with that idea."

According to Macchio, he had no tension with anyone — either his former co-star Pat Morita, or his replacement Hilary Swank — simply because there didn't need to be.