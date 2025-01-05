Only Two Sci-Fi Movies Have Won Best Picture At The Oscars

In the 97 years that the Academy Awards have been going, certain genres have always remained the underdogs, regardless of how general audiences may feel about them at any given time in history. When it comes to science-fiction, for example, only two entrants in the genre have actually walked away with the Best Picture Oscar, and both are more recent than you might expect. In point of fact, there hadn't been a single Best Picture-winning sci-fi film at all until Guillermo del Toro's sci-fi horror romance "The Shape of Water" came up for air in 2017. Nevertheless, del Toro's story of a woman (Sally Hawkins) falling for a merman (Doug Jones) managed to check all the required boxes at the time, winning Best Picture over the likes of "Call Me By Your Name," "Get Out," "Dunkirk," "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," "Darkest Hour," "The Post," "Lady Bird," and "Phantom Thread."

This was also the victory that seemingly broke the seal for the sci-fi genre at the Oscars; just five years later, directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert went on to clean up at the Academy Awards with their own Best Picture-winning sci-fi hit "Everything Everywhere All At Once." Daniels' outlandish tale of alternate dimensions and the dream of just doing laundry with someone was a huge success throughout the 2022 awards season, culminating with stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis all winning Oscars, and verifying that sci-fi was finally getting some deserved (and long overdue) recognition from the Academy. That brings us to the present where, at the time of writing, yet another sci-fi picture finds itself in contention to win some shiny gold statuettes.