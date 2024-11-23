Josh Brolin Says He'll Quit Acting If The Oscars Don't Nominate This Sci-Fi Director

At the 94th Academy Awards in 2022, Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" was nominated in 10 categories: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, and Best Make-Up and Hairstyling. Conspicuously missing from that capacious list was, of course, Best Director — a truly mystifying omission on the part of the Academy considering Villeneuve pulled off the impossible by successfully adapting Frank Herbert's supposedly "unfilmable" book.

At the time, one of the movie's stars, Josh Brolin, was very unhappy about Denis Villeneuve's Oscars snub for "Dune." The actor, who had previously worked with Villeneuve on "Sicario" and plays House Atreides Warmaster Gurney Halleck in the "Dune" films, posted a video to Instagram where he described the decision as "almost numbing" and "flummoxing," even while he congratulated his other "Dune" colleagues on their nominations. Despite Brolin's protestations, however, the Oscars went ahead and the movie won in a few categories. Most notably, the visual effects of "Dune" won in what was surely a well deserved victory.

But now, following the release of "Dune: Part Two" in March 2024, Villeneuve has another chance at Oscar success in 2025, and it seems if things don't go Brolin's way, he's going to give up acting altogether.