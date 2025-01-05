Bruce Springsteen's Favorite Movies Inspired His Songwriting

In his autobiography "Born To Run," Bruce Springsteen wrote how when he was first struggling as a musician, songwriting was the skill he chose to concentrate on refining. His writing was "the most distinctive thing [he] had going," he felt back during the early '70s — as do his legions of fans to this day.

When I listen to Springsteen, I don't just feel a story being told or a mood being conjured, I feel the characters, as if years of inner life are conveyed in a few minutes. Springsteen's 1982 song "Atlantic City" is one of the most cinematic I've ever heard, with a simple but evocative story (a desperate young man in love turning to crime). The verses of "Atlantic City" escalate the hopelessness, but one coupled with a refrain of possibility in the chorus.

"Well, I got a job and I put my money away but I got debts that no honest man can pay" in the second verse to "Last night I met this guy and I'm gonna do a little favor for him" in the fourth, the boy's story plays out so crisply before your eyes. With how much his music is rooted in storytelling, it's no surprise The Boss is a cinephile. My /Film colleague Caroline Madden literally wrote the book on Springsteen and the movies, "Springsteen as Soundtrack: The Sound of the Boss in Film and Television."

Springsteen has written film themes including "Streets of Philadelphia" and "The Wrestler," and co-directed (with Thom Zimny) the 2019 concert film named after and showcasing his 19th album, "Western Stars." He's about to be a movie star in a different way because Jeremy Allen White has been cast to play Springsteen in "Deliver Me From Nowhere," about the making of his sixth album "Nebraska."

Showing his movie lover cred, Springsteen has also guest-starred on Turner Classic Movies in 2019, introducing a double bill of "The Searchers" and "A Face In The Crowd" with Ben Mankiewicz. (But he still won't cameo on "The Simpsons.") Some of his other favorites, as reported by IndieWire, range from '40s noirs to '70s B-thrillers: "The Grapes of Wrath" to "Double Indemnity" to "Rolling Thunder" to more.

The stories of these films are similar to the ones Springsteen explores in his songs, so his loving them reflects what compels his own voice and reveals another ingredient in his influences.