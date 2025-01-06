Does Alexander Ludwig's Bjorn Ironside Die On Vikings?

In 2020, Michael Hirst's gripping historical drama series "Vikings" came to an end, rounding out the era of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) and his kin after six seasons (which was all the more impressive given that Hirst didn't think "Vikings" would make it past one). Few other shows have captured the realism and brutality of this era in history, with Northmen invading lands, quite like this one (although there are some good alternatives to "Vikings" out there).

Of course, Ragnar himself didn't make it past season 4, with the show pulling a "Game of Thrones" (as much as it tried to avoid comparisons to that series) and killing off one of its most important characters well before the end of the story. "And how the little piglets would grunt if they knew how the old boar suffered," because from there, all that was left was for the father's sons to battle over the remaining scraps of his kingdom. Chief among them was Ragnar's eldest son Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), who had to endure some intense family feuding to keep both the peace and what was rightfully his.

But just what became of Bjorn? How did he carry on his father's legacy, and how much did Hirst's beloved show veer away from the history books and the real version of the Viking prince (who spent so much time raiding, pillaging, and doing all kinds of other Viking, er, stuff)? Well, it might not come as a surprise to learn Hirst's version of these events had a little more flair and pizazz. Indeed, by the end of "Vikings," Bjorn had gone out like what well-educated and respected historians would call "an absolute boss."