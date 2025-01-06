The 2000s Horror Classic That Didn't Scare Stephen King

Danny Boyle's 2002 post-apocalyptic thriller "28 Days Later" (which was unavailable to watch for a spell) isn't technically a zombie movie. It follows the spread of a newly-concocted virus nicknamed simply the Rage Virus, which invades its victims' brains and transforms them into un-thinking, wrathful monsters. Also, their eyes turn all gross and bloodshot. The "zombies" in "28 Days Later" are really just people with their human qualities removed and their rage pumped up to a thousand. Unlike most movie zombies, however, the infected people run fast and growl loudly. It was "28 Days Later" that sparked the still-raging "slow zombies vs. fast zombies" debate among horror-philes.

Boyle shot "28 Days Later" on the cheap, using then-novel digital cameras to give the film a disturbing documentary feel. It's especially raw in its early scenes of Cillian Murphy's Jim wandering the empty streets of London. On a budget of $8 million, "28 Days Later" earned over $84.6 million at the global box office, sparking a new interest in zombie cinema. It also came in the wake of 9/11, and audiences were feeling particularly apocalyptic at the time. Boyle's film tapped into some very real cultural fears.

Critics responded positively to "28 Days Later" — it has an 87% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes — but cineastes almost instantly canonized it, holding it in high esteem as one of the best horror films of a new decade. It was followed by the sequel "28 Weeks Later" in 2007, with Boyle's "28 Years Later" (watch the trailer) currently due to reach theaters on June 20, 2025.

One person who didn't care for "28 Days Later," however, was Stephen King. Back in 2007, the famed horror author admitted to Entertainment Weekly that, out of the many horror movies he'd recently seen, "28 Days Later" simply didn't scare him. He liked the movie's style and storytelling, but he just wasn't frightened.