Why FX Canceled Dave After 3 Seasons

Lil Dicky is truly an artist for the internet age. The rapper made a name for himself with hilariously clever videos for songs like "$ave Dat Money," not to mention his incredible freestyle performances. The rapper, whose real name is Dave Burd, also proved himself as a pretty great storyteller in his FXX comedy series, aptly titled "Dave." Premiering in 2020, the show presented a fictionalized version of the artist known as Lil Dicky, loosely inspired by his real life. It was an instant critical and fan favorite.

Unfortunately, the series met a somewhat unceremonious demise as the cross country tour that was "Dave" season 3 proved to be the show's last — at least for now. In February 2024, FX confirmed that a fourth season wasn't in the cards. This announcement came a full nine months after the show's season 3 finale. As for why? In a statement at the time (via The Hollywood Reporter), an FX spokesperson said the following:

"After some back and forth, there are no current plans for a fourth season of 'Dave' right now, as Dave Burd has decided to take an extended break to focus on music and other ventures. That does not rule out the possibility of doing something in the future. We love the show and sincerely appreciate the creative excellence Dave, Jeff Schaffer, the cast and crew delivered with every episode. We are excited that our partnership with Dave will continue as he develops future projects for us through his overall production deal with FXP."

Rather crucially, the brass at FX aren't ruling out something in the future. The show hasn't been canceled in the traditional sense. "Justified" ended after six seasons in 2015 only to be revived eight years later in the form of "Justified: City Primeval," so who knows what the future holds. For now, though, Burd has moved on to other ventures.