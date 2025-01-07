What Happened To Bones' James Aubrey Actor John Boyd?

The ending of Fox's "Bones" wasn't quite as dark as fans might have expected. However, its heroes' respective paths to a happy ending aren't what you'd call easy. Just ask John Boyd's James Aubrey, a young FBI agent who joins the main ensemble in season 10 and eventually establishes himself as Seeley Booth's (David Boreanaz) partner.

Over the course of his three seasons on the show, Aubrey starts out as a concerned and sometimes mistrusted semi-outsider who mostly gets a pass because Lance Sweets (John Francis Daley) vouches for him. He then rises to his own after Sweets' untimely death and becomes a key member of the team for the remainder of the series. During this time, Aubrey receives grievous injuries, deals with serious family troubles, and even ends his high-profile relationship with Jessica Warren (Laura Spencer) just as the show draws to a close — although, true to the series finale's determination to end things on a positive note, he's heavily implied to find new love with Karen Delfs (Sara Rue).

"Bones" is the kind of show that doesn't exactly hurt a young actor's résumé, and Boyd already had plenty of experience from major productions when he joined the cast. After all, he'd already appeared in major movies like M. Night Shyamalan's 2006 fantasy film "Lady in the Water" and Ben Affleck's Oscar-winning 2012 thriller "Argo." He was also part of the main cast of "24" season 8, playing drone expert Arlo Glass. Add "Bones" on top of all this, and it's no surprise that Boyd has been working steadily after the Fox procedural ended in 2017. Here's what he's been up to.