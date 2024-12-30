Chevy Chase Had A Brutal Reaction To The SNL Movie Saturday Night

Although a lot of the cast members portrayed in "Saturday Night" have publicly praised the film (including Dan Aykroyd, who called it a "propulsive, engaging, funny, beautifully cast and acted, suspenseful, adventurous, music-filled ride"), Reitman admitted that he could see why an original "SNL" cast member might not be thrilled about seeing themselves on screen this way.

"I've done two movies about real people, and this is what inevitably happens," Reitman said "You interview the original person. All they wanna know is who's gonna play them and if they're attractive and how tall they are. And then they watch the movie and they just can't figure it out. Like, there's just silence after. [...] They're just freaked out by it. They're freaked out by watching themselves. It's emotional."

Making this unavoidably surreal experience harder for Chase is that "Saturday Night" doesn't portray him in a particularly flattering light. He may have been the show's first breakout star, but Chase was also (and still is) infamous for being difficult to work with behind the scenes, and the movie doesn't shy away from this aspect of his personality. The actor playing Chase, Cory Michael Smith, also never spoke with Chase before portraying him; it's a decision that was probably for the best creatively, but which likely didn't endear him to the "SNL" alum.

Regardless of how much Chase was joking when he said that brutal remark to Reitman post-viewing, hopefully Reitman doesn't actually feel embarrassed for the job he did. Chase also reportedly struggled to understand why certain scenes on "Community" were funny, something that partially led to him parting ways with that TV show too. When it comes to getting helpful creative feedback, Chevy Chase isn't always the best guy to ask.