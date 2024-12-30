The Home Improvement Episode You Likely Forgot Starred Jimmy Carter

The death of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter on December 29, 2024 has turned the world's eyes on the statesman's life and deeds. As is the case with people who have reached the upper echelons of power (let alone ones who lived to the highly respectable age of 100), there's a lot to reminisce about. What might escape most people's attention, however, is Carter's short-lived stint as a sitcom actor.

Where Tim Allen's "Home Improvement" stands in comparison to the best sitcoms of all time is a matter of the viewer's opinion. However, for a single episode that first aired on March 9, 1994, very few other series could claim similar prestige. "Home Improvement" season 3, episode 18, which is titled "The Eve of Construction," sees Tim Taylor's (Allen) show-within-a-show "Tool Time" teaming up with the Habitat for Humanity non-profit organization to raise awareness for affordable housing.

Carter was better known for watching movies than acting, but since he was a longtime high-profile spokesman for Habitat for Humanity, he was willing to dip his toe in the entertainment industry pool for "Home Improvement." As such, the sitcom landed a truly prestigious cameo by the onetime Commander in Chief.