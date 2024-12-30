The Home Improvement Episode You Likely Forgot Starred Jimmy Carter
The death of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter on December 29, 2024 has turned the world's eyes on the statesman's life and deeds. As is the case with people who have reached the upper echelons of power (let alone ones who lived to the highly respectable age of 100), there's a lot to reminisce about. What might escape most people's attention, however, is Carter's short-lived stint as a sitcom actor.
Where Tim Allen's "Home Improvement" stands in comparison to the best sitcoms of all time is a matter of the viewer's opinion. However, for a single episode that first aired on March 9, 1994, very few other series could claim similar prestige. "Home Improvement" season 3, episode 18, which is titled "The Eve of Construction," sees Tim Taylor's (Allen) show-within-a-show "Tool Time" teaming up with the Habitat for Humanity non-profit organization to raise awareness for affordable housing.
Carter was better known for watching movies than acting, but since he was a longtime high-profile spokesman for Habitat for Humanity, he was willing to dip his toe in the entertainment industry pool for "Home Improvement." As such, the sitcom landed a truly prestigious cameo by the onetime Commander in Chief.
Jimmy Carter delivers the episode's closing comments
Carter, unfortunately, doesn't grab a hammer and personally join "Tool Time" to throw snarky one-liners at Tim and Al Borland (Richard Karn) in the episode. Instead, the 39th President of the United States referees a friendly Habitat for Humanity housing blitz competition between Tim's all-star athlete build team and a female crew spearheaded by Tim's wife, Jill Taylor (Patricia Richardson).
To say that the competition ends with a resounding defeat for Tim's team is an understatement, though Carter's televised address for the characters is considerably less acerbic than the Toolman might deserve. After thanking the Taylors for their participation, the former President announces the victor in characteristically tactful terms:
"Jill, the house you built is a perfect example of what can happen when caring people band together for a common goal. And Tim ... what can I say? Crews are working round the clock to repair the house you built.
Carter delivers his lines as well as you'd expect from a seasoned speech giver, with just the right amount of barely contained frustration when he addresses Tim's disastrous project. He even flaunts some surprising comedic chops when he requests a picture of Al for his wife as a quick aside. All in all, Carter performed admirably in his brief deadpan role, and his gravitas brings the episode to a perfect conclusion ... unless you're Tim Taylor, who immediately expresses a desire to tape over Carter's speech.