Why ABC Canceled Tim Allen's Home Improvement

"Home Improvement" aired on ABC and debuted before its parent company merged with Disney, but it was also produced by the Disney-owned Touchstone Television. Richardson was under contract with Disney when she started playing Jill on the series, and she told the LA Times that she gave regular creative input behind the scenes on the show. According to Richardson and writer/co-executive producer Rosalind Moore, Richardson would push back against some of the show's script decisions (which were primarily made by men), helping to form a richer character for herself in the process. This reportedly wasn't unusual for the series either, as she and Allen would both typically give feedback to writers and producers at read-throughs.

However, despite her influence on the series, Richardson said she was never given the producer credit she asked for. (Allen, meanwhile, executive produced 77 episodes of the show.) According to Richardson, the explanation she was given was that if she got the credit, other actors would want one as well. Still, she was able to hold her own in negotiations, scoring a profit share point and a guarantee of four episodes focused on her character per season during contract renegotiations in 1993. According to Richardson, though, she consistently made less than a third of Allen's salary throughout the show's run.

Fast forward a few years, and Richardson was ready to leave the series. "I told everybody, there's not enough money in the world to get me to do a ninth year. This show is over. It needs to end," she told the LA Times. Between Richardson wanting to spend more time with her family, an influx of new directors, and Thomas' exit, the job just wasn't the same for her. ABC clearly really wanted another season, though ("Home Improvement" appears to have been a consistent ratings hit), and offered Allen $2 million per episode for 25 more episodes, according to Richardson. Meanwhile, she got offered $1 million per episode — a very hefty sum, but still half of her co-star's offer. This is a frustratingly common problem that many, many women have spoken out about. In 2017, Natalie Portman summed it up by telling The Guardian, "Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar. In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar."