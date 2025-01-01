The Best Karate Kid Project, According To IMDb

Balance isn't just something that martial arts virtuoso Mr. Miyagi (the late, legendary Noriyuki "Pat" Morita) likes to harp about to his students in the "Karate Kid" franchise; it's also crucial to what makes the property tick. Director John G. Avildsen and writer Robert Mark Kamen's original 1984 "Karate Kid" film established the template for the movies and shows that followed, mixing the gritty realism of Avildsen's other sports classic, "Rocky," with lively martial arts fights and borderline cartoonish antagonists. At their best, these tales of troubled, scrappy teenage underdogs studying karate under the tutelage of Miyagai and his disciples are rousing coming-of-age sagas capable of presenting heavy subject matter in a crowd-pleasing package. At their worst, they still offer invaluable life lessons, even when they veer into the realm of self-parody.

On the whole, "Karate Kid" enthusiasts tend to agree about the franchise's high and low points. The original "Karate Kid" is still generally regarded as the gold standard on the movie side, while the 2010 "Karate Kid" reboot — a film that will officially be retconned as being part of the greater "Miyagi-verse" in the, at the time of writing, upcoming "Karate Kid: Legends" — is mostly looked on as a slicker and less effective but otherwise respectable retread (despite it being about kung fu and not, y'know, karate). On the opposite end of the spectrum, "The Karate Kid Part III" was the tipping point where the property somehow became too deadly serious and utterly ridiculous at the same time. Then there's the red-headed stepchild that is the Hilary Swank-starring 1994 soft reboot "The Next Karate Kid," which is better than its unflattering reputation would suggest.

If we use IMDb ratings as our guiding light, though, there's one entry in the Miyagi-verse that crane-kicks higher than all the rest — namely, a TV show that features many of the same tropes as your average anime series. But am I referring to the 1989 "Karate Kid" cartoon or "Cobra Kai?"