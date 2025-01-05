Star Trek: The Meaning Of A Red Directive, Explained

The fifth and final season of "Star Trek: Discovery" began with a tantalizing premise. Captain Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) receives a Red Directive from a top Federation official, Dr. Kovich (David Cronenberg), tasking her with a secret mission. There is an abandoned 800-year-old Romulan science vessel lost in deep space, and Burnham is sent to retrieve a mysterious object on board. It seems, however, that a pair of mysterious marauders named Moll (Eve Harlow) and L'ak (Elias Toufexis) have found the object first. After some planet-hopping cat-and-mouse games, Captain Burnham retrieves the object back from them and finds that it is a journal, written by 24th-century scientists, that points to the location of an impossibly ancient technology built by the Progenitors.

Trekkies will be able to tell you that the Progenitors were possibly the very first humanoid species to have evolved in the galaxy. Lonely, the Progenitors seeded millions of worlds with their own DNA, sparking evolution in each of them. That means every humanoid species on "Star Trek" shares a common ancestor. The rest of the fifth season follows an Indiana Jones-style adventure as Burnham and her colleague Captain Rayner (Collum Keith Rennie) try to track down the mysterious Progenitor tech before Moll and L'ak can. Of course, there are several twists in the plot along the way.

But what the heck is a "Red Directive." Its name implies that it is a mission of utmost importance, of course, but, curiously, the term hadn't been used in "Star Trek" until this episode. It seems to extend from the higher-ups at Starfleet who have the capacity to order any ship to any mission at a moment's notice, and that the mission must remain completely secret. Dr. Kovich, it seems, pulls a lot of clout at Starfleet. This adds an additional mystery: what the heck is Kovich's rank?