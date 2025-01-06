This Unique Talent Helped Kaley Cuoco Learn All Her Lines For The Big Bang Theory

Every actor has a process when it comes to learning their lines and performing their roles — and apparently, on "The Big Bang Theory," Kaley Cuoco had a particularly interesting process. Specifically, her time as the show's original female lead Penny was basically effortless, and it drove some of her co-stars and colleagues crazy (in the nicest way possible) — and she potentially came to set armed with a photographic memory.

Cuoco and her co-stars never specifically tell Jessica Radloff — who wrote the 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series" — that Cuoco has an eidetic memory, but it's certainly implied by the fact that the people who worked with Cuoco say she barely even touched her script. As the show's creator Chuck Lorre put it, "Kaley would do a cold read and knock it out of the park. She was flying by the seat of her pants, but she never rested on her laurels. She was always working. She made it look easy, which is part of the genius. That's when you know there's a lot of work going on."

Former Warner Bros. president Peter Roth, who was incredibly involved in "The Big Bang Theory" and often spent time on set, agreed. "At every table read I sat across from Jim [Parsons, who played Sheldon Cooper] and Kaley," he recalled. "I remember going up to Kaley and saying, 'When you get the scripts, you must spend a good deal of time rereading them and highlighting them,' and she said, 'No, I never read them.' I said, 'Wait a second, are you telling me these are cold reads?!' and she said, 'Yeah, it's just something I do.' I swear, if you saw Kaley Cuoco at those table reads, it was perfection. Her timing was so impeccable."