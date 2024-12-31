The First Person To Refuse Their Oscar Changed Movie History

The head of the academy at the time, Frank Capra, said in response to Nichols' protest, "Membership in the academy has no connection with an award and never has. Dudley Nichols' award will stand, even if he does not accept the statue which is merely the symbol of the award."

Nichols did eventually accept his Oscar in 1938, but only because he achieved most of his goals for the SGA. As the Santa Ana Register reported the same year, "The National Labor Relations Board today certified the Screen Writers Guild Inc., as exclusive bargaining agents for approximately 325 writers employed by 13 Hollywood motion picture studios."

It's not all that clear how much of an effect Nichols' Oscars boycott had on this result; looking through newspaper archives, it doesn't seem like any journalists made the connection between Nichols' 1936 boycott and the SGA's 1938 breakthroughs. Before and after the SWG was certified, it was common for newspapers to mention Nichols' Oscar win for "The Informer" without mentioning his boycott of the award or his reasons for it. Even for Nichols' obituary in 1960, newspapers would often neglect to mention this detail, even though Nichols' refusal of the award was undoubtedly one of his cooler moments.

Still, Nichols' boycott of the 8th Academy Awards was just one of many moves he made in the fight for better conditions for screenwriters in Hollywood. In the same year he was boycotting the Oscars, the Screen Writers' Guild would rapidly grow and gain influence, even though so many newspapers were seemingly in the tank for the producers the guild was fighting against. "The Screen Writers' Guild is a device of Communist radicals," wrote the Washington Herald in April of that year, "who apparently do not mind cutting their own throats if they can only manage at the same time to cut the throats of the producers and the workers generally." For those who haven't forgotten the latest 2023 WGA strike and the discourse surrounding it, this argument against the writers' union sounds awfully familiar.

Nichols and the other Guild members kept up the fight regardless, and most of the rights they fought for were achieved, including "shorter optional contracts, power to determine credits, [and] a deposit on speculative work." This made life easier not just for themselves but for the generations of screenwriters who would follow them. The success of later writers' strikes owes a lot to the struggles of Nichols' early work.