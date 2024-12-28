The 2015 Christmas-Themed Horror Movie Getting A Second Life On Max

Writer/director Michael Dougherty rose up through the Hollywood ranks authoring the scripts for multiple major blockbusters. He co-wrote the screenplay to "X2: X-Men United" and "Superman Returns" (both of which were directed by the now-disgraced Bryan Singer), and proved his horror chops with "Urban Legends: Bloody Mary," a straight-to-video threequel to the oh-yeah-I-remember-that slasher franchise from the late 1990s. Dougherty's directorial debut, the horror anthology "Trick 'r Treat," saw a slow release in 2007, but became a Halloween standard almost immediately thereafter. The man knows how to terrify audiences. His most recent film was the big-budget monster movie "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," the third film in the U.S. MonsterVerse series.

Dougherty's best film, however, came in 2015 when he made "Krampus," a Christmas horror film that's just as much a holiday standard as "Trick 'r Treat," only for Christmas. It features one of the coolest, scariest monsters of any film of the last decade, and positively recalls some of the many "killer toy" movies to hit video stores in the late 1980s (think films like "Dolls" and "Puppet Master"). Although only rated PG-13, it's legitimately terrifying. An R-rated cut of "Krampus" is also available on home media.

As of this writing, streaming viewership aggregator FlixPatrol is reporting that "Krampus" is doing gangbusters business on Max, implying that certain families are watching it together for the holidays (along with not-so-festive offerings like the Gerard Butler-led crime-thriller "Den of Thieves"). It's an excellent choice.

The film follows an unhappy family (led by Toni Collette and Adam Scott's characters) whose young son, Max (Emjay Anthony), is just reaching the age when the magic is exiting the Christmas season. He wishes for times to be warmer and kinder, like he remembers from his early childhood, and he writes his desires in a note. When the note is discovered by a crass a-hole cousin and read aloud, Max tears it up in anger and sadness. The torn letter seems to summon the Krampus, a monstrous, Minotaur-like anti-Santa. According to German folklore, the Krampus arrives to punish naughty children by stuffing them in his sack and taking them away to a realm that only monsters know.