Is Krampus 2 Happening? It Seems Michael Dougherty Has More Christmas Fear To Spread

The subgenre of "Christmas movies" has been a curious one of late. While new movies set during the holiday season or others explicitly concerning it are released every year (especially holiday horror), it feels like we haven't gotten a new classic, gotta-watch-this-every-year holiday movie in a while. That's because, in all honesty, most classics aren't made, they're grown; it takes a few years for most films to prove their durability, and some that are overlooked upon their initial release get rediscovered and slowly morph into seasonal staples.

Filmmaker Michael Dougherty is intimately familiar with this process, as it's happened to him at least twice with two movies about two different holidays. His anthology of Halloween hijinks, 2007's "Trick 'r Treat," barely got a theatrical release before word of mouth allowed it to gain a cult reputation strong enough that a sequel has been rumored for years, and may actually happen. Similarly, Dougherty's follow-up, 2015's "Krampus," took the age-old mythological anti-Claus creature and inserted him into a feature-length narrative with laughs, scares, and imagination to spare.

While it didn't make a huge pop culture splash, "Krampus" enjoyed a healthy theatrical run, making $61.5 million against a $15 million budget, and its reputation has only grown since its release. Concurrent with the push to get "Trick 'r Treat 2" made, Dougherty has also begun speaking publicly about the possibility of a "Krampus 2," so could that mean there's more Christmas fear to come? Read on!