The One Object Director Denis Villeneuve Has Banned From His Movie Sets

For many film buffs, Denis Villeneuve's movies rank among the best of the 21st century. While Quentin Tarantino refuses to watch his "Dune" adaptations, the French-Canadian director has garnered plenty of fans who look forward to anything he puts out. From "Sicario" to "Arrival" to "Blade Runner 2049," Villeneuve has proven that he has a knack for making thought-provoking blockbusters that boast plenty of ambition, style, and great performances from his actors. However, he enforces strict on-set rules to ensure that his performers remain focused on the task at hand.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Villeneuve revealed that he shares a similar mindset as Christopher Nolan, as they both ban cellphones on the set. In his own words:

"Cinema is an act of presence. When a painter paints, he has to be absolutely focused on the color he's putting on the canvas. It's the same with the dancer when he does a gesture. With a filmmaker, you have to do that with a crew, and everybody has to focus and be entirely in the present, listening to each other, being in relationship with each other. So cellphones are banned on my set too, since Day 1. It's forbidden. When you say cut, you don't want someone going to his phone to look at his Facebook account."

Many people would argue that's a fair viewpoint, as cellphones are annoying. The good news, though, is that Villeneuve allows his colleagues to use other objects that Nolan has reportedly banned.