The Two Perfect Jennifer Jason Leigh Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Jennifer Jason Leigh came from a showbiz family. Her father was Vic Morrow, a prolific film and TV actor who starred in the series "Combat!" Her mother was Barbara Turner who acted in many TV shows throughout the '50s and '60s, and who wrote the screenplays for "Petulia," "Cujo," "Georgia," and "Pollock." Leigh started attending acting workshops when she was still a teenager, studying with Lee Strasberg. At age 16, she started to land her first professional acting gigs, appearing in an episode of "Baretta," and in the film "The Young Runaways." In 1981, she caught the public's eye playing a young woman battling anorexia in the TV movie "The Best Little Girl in the World," but it wasn't until her role in 1982's "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" that the world took proper notice.

After that, Leigh was an actress to look out for. Her intense performances always lend a grounded clarity to the movies she was in, and she was capable of giving both understated and over-the-top performances; Leigh appeared as killers and weirdos in several films throughout the '80s and '90s. Leigh's career is so expansive and textured, that it's hard to pin down her best performance. Personally, I think she was amazing in Ulu Grosbard's 1995 music film "Georgia," the film she produced, and that her mother wrote, and late sister served as a technical advisor on. Her co-star, Mare Winningham deserved her Oscar nomination for "Georgia," but it's an injustice that Leigh herself didn't receive one.

Leigh is seemingly selective about the projects she involves herself in, and tends to appear in complex, adult dramas or wild, fun horror; you won't see Leigh in too many whimsically disposable Hollywood blockbusters. Most recently, she appeared in Chris Pine's directorial debut "Poolman" and played one of the lead characters on the fifth season of "Fargo."

Measuring by her films' approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, though, Leigh has two "perfect" films: 1996's "Bastard Out of Carolina" and 2019's "Sid & Judy."