A Brilliant Oscar-Winning Actress Has Joined The Star Wars Universe With The Bad Batch

Though Anjelica Huston has now come to "The Bad Batch" and the world of canon "Star Wars," this isn't entirely her first brush with the "Star Wars" universe. That happened last year, when she played the Sith Mother in the award-winning "Star Wars: Visions" short "Screecher's Reach" from Irish studio Cartoon Saloon. She lent her voice to the haunting short and helped create the atmosphere that made it work so well.

Though she's only recently stepped into a galaxy far, far away, Huston is no stranger to the work of George Lucas. Disney and Lucasfilm fans might remember that she played the part of Supreme Leader in "Captain EO," the Michael Jackson-led theme park attraction that was a mainstay at Disneyland and Walt Disney World for over a decade.

Whether or not Huston's character, Lady Isa Durand, will show up in future episodes of the final season of "The Bad Batch" remains to be seen, but her work on this part of the premiere was good, giving the character an icy edge that seems perfectly suited for Huston's capabilities.

