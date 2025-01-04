Star Trek: Everything We Know About What Happened To The USS Enterprise-E

At the end of the 1994 film "Star Trek: Generations," the tried-and-true U.S.S. Enterprise-D crash-landed into Veridian III after a run-in with a sneaky Klingon vessel. The ship was damaged beyond repair, and the crew walked away, completely unsentimental about the ship's destruction. They were merely happy to be alive. In the 1996 follow-up film, "Star Trek: First Contact," the same crew was gathered on board the all-new U.S.S. Enterprise-E, a Sovereign-class vessel that was a bit smaller, but faster and much better armed. The crew stayed on board the Enterprise-E through the events of 2002's "Star Trek: Nemesis," the fourth and final film to star the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" characters.

The Enterprise-E was also severely damaged at the end of "Star Trek: Nemesis," although it seemed that this time, it could be repaired. After the events of "Nemesis," the ship merely continued its mission with Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) in command. It would have to continue sans Riker and Troi (Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis), however, who married and moved to the U.S.S. Titan. Also, Worf (Michael Dorn) became an ambassador, and Data (Brent Spiner) died.

The Enterprise-E wouldn't be mentioned in any (canonical) "Star Trek" sources until an episode of "Star Trek: Picard" 21 years later. In the episode "Võx" (April 13, 2023), it would be revealed that Geordi had, as a side hustle, been gathering old pieces of the Enterprise-D and reassembling it in his space garage. Geordi (LeVar Burton) suggests they use the D for a mission, as the E has become unusable for some unstated reason. Everyone looks to Worf, who quickly contributes, "That was not my fault."

That, amusingly, is the only information viewers get as to the fate of the Enterprise-E. We know that Worf had something to do with its destruction or disappearance. But what actually happened to the Enterprise-E? We may have a few clues we can follow from an episode of "Star Trek: Prodigy," and a confirmation by one of that show's writers.