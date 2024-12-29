What Is A Limited Series?

Over the past decade or so, the limited series has become one of the most prestigious and highly regarded entertainment formats. Shows like "The Queen's Gambit," "Chernobyl," and "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story," helped establish the limited series as a dominant force in Hollywood, and the accompanying category at the Primetime Emmy Awards has been one of the most competitive over the last several years. Acclaimed series like "I May Destroy You," "Mare of Easttown," "Unorthodox," and "Ripley" — all of which likely would have been shoo-in winners in earlier years — have lost out recently after well-earned nominations

But what exactly is a limited series? The current official rules from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences state that to be eligible for any awards in the limited series categories, a show must have "two (2) or more episodes with a total running time of at least 150 program minutes that tells a complete, non-recurring story." Additionally, "the story arc must be completely resolved within its season, with no ongoing storyline and/or main characters in subsequent seasons."

These days, Emmy Awards categories for limited series also include anthology series, defined as any show with two or more episodes that "tells a complete, nonrecurring story in each 'episode,' and does not have an on-going storyline and/or main characters in subsequent episodes," though "the program may be linked thematically across all episodes." That said, since the category was expanded to include anthology series in 2021, none have been nominated. So how did the limited series become such a popular format, and how is it different from a miniseries?