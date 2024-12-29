Michael Dorn's Most Challenging Storyline As Worf On Star Trek: The Next Generation

Worf wasn't expecting to be a father and had it thrust upon him, but he really struggled to live up to the challenge. He wasn't great with family in general, as his relationship with his lost brother Kurn (Tony Todd) was strained at best and his marriage to Trill science officer Jadzia Dax (Terry Farrell) only worked because she had the wisdom of seven lifetimes in addition to her own. (Thankfully, it was easy for Dorn and Farrell to play husband and wife on "Deep Space Nine," as they were good friends.) Heck, when he takes an assignment on Deep Space Nine, he gets so annoyed by being around everyone that he ends up using the Defiant as his own personal apartment. While that's kind of relatable, it also shows that maybe Worf just isn't great at being personable, which makes his familial relationships a little more troubled than most.

Towards the end of "Deep Space Nine," an older Alexander ends up trying to prove he's a true Klingon by serving on General Martok's vessel, the Rotarran, and it doesn't go particularly well. All the same, Worf does at least realize that he has to let his son make his own choices, and he's officially brought into the House of Martok. We've yet to find out what happened to Alexander after that (he's not even mentioned in season 3 of "Star Trek: Picard"), but I like to imagine him in charge of his own Klingon vessel somewhere, showing those who laughed at him that he has what it takes — because he is Alexander, Son of Worf.