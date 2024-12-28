One Of The Best Transformers Episodes Parodied A Zombie Movie Classic

Robot zombies? It could happen, and often did in "Transformers: Prime."

Since "Transformers" has been remade so many times over the past 40 years, new cartoons will sometimes use a central gimmick to set themselves apart from the crowd. "Beast Wars" had robots that transformed into animals instead of vehicles. The 2003 anime series "Transformers: Armada" cashed in on the "Pokémon" craze and had the Autobots and Decepticons fighting over "Mini-Cons," human-sized Transformers that could unlock great powers in the larger ones. The currently airing "Transformers: Earthspark" has introduced a new batch of characters called the "Terrans," who are Transformers created on Earth instead of the metal planet Cybertron.

For the 2010-2013 cartoon "Transformers: Prime," the gimmick was Dark Energon. "Energon" is the Transformers' primary fuel source, and the literal lifeblood of their creator, Primus. Dark Energon (which glows a sickly purple instead of crystal blue) is the blood of Primus' shadow self, Unicron. Since Unicron cannot create life, only pervert it, Dark Energon can reanimate dead Transformers as savage monsters called "Terrorcons" — again, robot zombies.

Hasbro

"Transformers: Prime" kicked off with the five part mini-series "Darkness Rising," in which Megatron tries to use Dark Energon to create a Terrorcon army. To control them, Megatron infuses himself with a shard of the substance, making him extra powerful but also (even more) erratic. This plot climaxes in the season 1 finale, "One Shall Rise," where the Autobot and Decepticons must ally to thwart Unicron from resurrecting himself.

Dark Energon continues to pop throughout the following two seasons of "Transformers: Prime." In "Flying Mind," it brings the Decepticons' warship to life. In "Alpha/Omega," Megatron forges a super-powerful sword (the "Dark Star Saber") from Dark Energon. Then in "Thirst," Starscream and Decepticon medic Knock Out accidentally kick-start a Terrorcon plague.

The "Thirst" Terrorcons are closer to vampires, even having nested mouths a la the Reaper vampires from "Blade II." The basic set-up, though, lies with the 1985 zombie horror-comedy "The Return of the Living Dead."