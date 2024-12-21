How To Watch Gladiator 2 At Home

Once upon a time, a major box office smash like Ridley Scott's "Gladiator II" would move off to the second-run theaters for a lengthy discount run ahead of its eventual home video release. Not in today's front-loaded commercial climate. It's a smash-and-grab world, where a $210 million epic is expected to strike fast and hard, and, once it's squeezed out of theaters by the onslaught of low-aiming family fare like "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" and "Mufasa," find its adult audience on streaming. So, if you were waiting for a film intended to be seen on the biggest screen possible to be available for home viewing, your bread-and-circuses will be start getting served up the day before Christmas.

Paramount Pictures has just announced that "Gladiator II" will hit digital on December 24. The generally well-received sequel (/Film's Chris Evangelista was a fan) to the 2001 Oscars' Best Picture winner is expected to be in contention for multiple Academy Awards, with Denzel Washington garnering a good deal of buzz for Best Supporting Actor, so it's the kind of movie you'll at least want to watch once. If you're already a fan of "Gladiator II," or tend to dig Ridley Scott flicks but missed this one on the big screen, you'll definitely want to purchase on digital or 4K Ultra HD. If you do, you'll get a whole bunch of extras to watch as well. For those who are eager to buy a physical copy of "Gladiator II," read on.