Before Zack Snyder, Christopher Nolan Met This Hollywood Legend To Direct Man Of Steel

In 1978 Richard Donner's "Superman" sketched out a blueprint for the modern blockbuster, demonstrating not only that comic books could provide quality source material for Hollywood studios, but also that treating that source material with the utmost reverence made for one hell of a film. "Superman" was the movie equivalent of its subject matter: somehow embodying the Man of Steel's ethos of truth, justice, and the American way, while sprinkling in a good helping of hope and optimism.

In the wake of "Superman" and its three sequels came a wave of superhero movies, most of which followed Donner's blueprint in some fashion. But in the early 2000s, "The Bourne Identity" kicked off the "gritty reboot" trend in Hollywood, which director Christopher Nolan harnessed to brilliant effect with his Batman movies. By the time that trilogy wrapped up in 2012, Hollywood was still in the throes of its love affair with giving everything the Jason Bourne treatment, and Warner Bros. was no exception.

After "The Dark Knight Rises," the studio tasked Nolan with helping to reinvent Superman by having him produce a new movie featuring the Man of Steel. Clearly, the studio hoped he could reinvigorate that long-dormant franchise in the same way he'd successfully reintroduced the Dark Knight to a whole new generation. The result was 2013's "Man of Steel," a film that featured Henry Cavill's debut as the titular hero and which kicked off the ill-fated DC Extended Universe in decidedly grim fashion. This was not 1978's "Superman." In fact, it was the anti-Donner movie, with director Zack Snyder bringing his cynical take on superheroes — which he'd demonstrated to okay effect with 2009's "Watchmen" — to arguably the biggest hero on the DC roster.

But it seems that Snyder was far from the only director being considered. Had Nolan gone with another of his choices, we would have see a very, very different take on Superman back in 2013.