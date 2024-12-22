The Only Tom Cruise Movie On IMDb's Top 250 List

At this point, it really is a wonder if there's anything Tom Cruise can't do. After falling, jumping, and flying through the air in a fashion that makes mere mortals tremble, one thing he can check off the bucket list is making his way onto IMDb's Top 250. With a filmography consisting of some iconic level entries that have defined eras and raised the bar in their respective genres, it only made sense that his work would be shown some love alongside some of the greatest films ever made. What's surprising is just which film made the cut.

Even before his magnificent run of "Mission: Impossible" movies (which all displayed his actual magnificent run), Cruise had appeared in films like "A Few Good Men," "Jerry Maguire," "Collateral," and "Risky Business." But none of them could compare to the time he got back in the cockpit as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in "Top Gun: Maverick." Soaring ahead of even the original film from the late, great director Tony Scott that introduced us to the best of the best, Cruise's cinema-saving sequel (Spielberg's words, not ours) earned over a billion at the box office and became one of the defining hits of 2022. But what does this return trip to the Danger Zone do that sets it apart from all of his previous films, and why does it deserve to be put above the rest? Perhaps it all comes down to acknowledging what came before while also giving us the most "Tom Cruise" film to ever exist.