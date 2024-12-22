Frasier's Donny Douglas Originally Had A Much Smaller Role
Every great TV sitcom romance has to have a third wheel. Just like the classic romantic comedies of the 1930s and 1940s, the whole idea of these romances between two characters that the audience (hopefully) adores is that there have to be some obstacles to the moment of happily ever after. Although the iconic and oft-awarded sitcom "Frasier," now in its second season of a revival on Paramount+ (read /Film's review), was itself a spinoff of the equally iconic NBC show "Cheers," both of them ended up being anchored in a way by long-running romances between two core characters.
In the case of "Cheers," of course, the romance was that of the charmingly doofy bartender Sam Malone and his well-read barmaid Diane Chambers, which sparked in the pilot episode and didn't truly conclude until the series finale in season 11. "Frasier" went in a slightly different direction; while title character Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) was often looking for his one true love, it was his even more effete brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce) who served as one-half of the key romance. Niles quickly fell for his dad's home health-care worker Daphne Moon (Jane Leeves), and it felt pretty one-sided for years. It was only when Daphne pursued a serious romance with Niles' divorce lawyer Donny Douglas (Saul Rubinek, the man behind one of the most evil villains on "Star Trek") that the possibility of falling for Niles instead became serious. But while Donny was a recurring character for a few seasons, it turns out he was originally only supposed to be part of the show for a few episodes.
Donny was crucial to the Niles-Daphne romance on Frasier
When it came time for Niles to finally cut ties with his wife (oft-mentioned, and never glimpsed) Maris, he utilized the services of Donny, a straight-shooting, tough-talking lawyer with no concern about showing up in his initial meeting in exercise clothes. Although Niles is fairly turned off by Donny's approach, he quickly realizes that this lawyer is perhaps uncouth and pugnacious, but also the kind of lawyer you want on your side. Inevitably, though, just as Niles' dance card frees itself up (after Niles learns that Maris' inheritance came from a urinal-cake business, which is far too gross for someone as fancy as her to ever admit), Daphne falls for Donny. As Rubinek noted in a 2023 interview with The Natural Aristocrat, however, he was never cast to be a serious rival for Daphne's affections. At least, not at first.
"I was originally only contracted for three episodes [...] but it was such a successful challenge to Niles' secret longing for Daphne that they kept the character going for almost two seasons," the character actor noted. As it happens, Rubinek wound up appearing in 15 episodes of "Frasier" spread across four seasons of the series, mostly (but not entirely) focused on his ill-fated romance with Daphne — from their initial courtship to his marriage proposal, the wedding where she jilted him at the altar to run off with Niles, and the inevitably messy aftermath in the eighth season as he initially attempted to sue his now-ex for breaking his heart. Aside from his brief comments in that interview, it's easy enough to understand why the actor fits in so well as Donny. He's just one of a long line of characters meant to burst the fancy and uptight bubble in which Frasier and Niles reside, just as their own father did in every episode.
Donny, who ends up referring to himself as Mr. Chump after Daphne leaves him (but before he realizes that Frasier essentially matched them together), was just abrasive enough. And the irascible Rubinek, who'd already shared the screen with the likes of Gene Hackman in "Unforgiven" (a film Hackman had initially turned down), was cheeky enough that it was plenty believable that he'd wooed Daphne at all.
Could the Frasier revival bring Donny back?
Since "Frasier" is in the middle of the aforementioned revival, it's inevitable to wonder who may or may not return. Although Grammer is the only regular returning cast member, others like Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle (who replaced Lisa Kudrow in the role), Harriet Sansom Harris as Bebe Glazer, and Dan Butler as Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe have appeared over the course of its first two seasons. For now, as mentioned in the linked interview, Rubinek is not set to return. (Arguably, since neither Niles nor Daphne have shown up either, though they often get referenced, it'd be a little odd for Daphne's ex-lover to pop up anyway.) But the fact that Donny Douglas was never designed to be the third wheel in the culmination of a big romance between Niles and Daphne, just over a year before the two characters finally admitted their feelings for each other and fell in love for good, means that anything is possible.
The new version of "Frasier" has tried to balance being something new and something borrowed (to borrow, in a way, the name of the climactic two-part episode that effectively ends Donny's time on the show), by sending Frasier back to Boston and having him be the grouchy old man whose son struggles to connect with him while living together, all while Niles' and Daphne's son serve as the extremely foppish foil. But the revival has been most fascinating when familiar characters make a return. Yes, they've all aged up somewhat, and the series isn't trying to hide the fact that they're in their twilight years. All that said, it's true that Donny would be a surprising character to show up if the "Frasier" revival gets a third season, but the returning favorites are the most welcome in this reboot.
He was an unexpected foil for Niles during the show's original run; why not bring back Mr. Chump once more?