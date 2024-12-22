Frasier's Donny Douglas Originally Had A Much Smaller Role

When it came time for Niles to finally cut ties with his wife (oft-mentioned, and never glimpsed) Maris, he utilized the services of Donny, a straight-shooting, tough-talking lawyer with no concern about showing up in his initial meeting in exercise clothes. Although Niles is fairly turned off by Donny's approach, he quickly realizes that this lawyer is perhaps uncouth and pugnacious, but also the kind of lawyer you want on your side. Inevitably, though, just as Niles' dance card frees itself up (after Niles learns that Maris' inheritance came from a urinal-cake business, which is far too gross for someone as fancy as her to ever admit), Daphne falls for Donny. As Rubinek noted in a 2023 interview with The Natural Aristocrat, however, he was never cast to be a serious rival for Daphne's affections. At least, not at first.

"I was originally only contracted for three episodes [...] but it was such a successful challenge to Niles' secret longing for Daphne that they kept the character going for almost two seasons," the character actor noted. As it happens, Rubinek wound up appearing in 15 episodes of "Frasier" spread across four seasons of the series, mostly (but not entirely) focused on his ill-fated romance with Daphne — from their initial courtship to his marriage proposal, the wedding where she jilted him at the altar to run off with Niles, and the inevitably messy aftermath in the eighth season as he initially attempted to sue his now-ex for breaking his heart. Aside from his brief comments in that interview, it's easy enough to understand why the actor fits in so well as Donny. He's just one of a long line of characters meant to burst the fancy and uptight bubble in which Frasier and Niles reside, just as their own father did in every episode.

Donny, who ends up referring to himself as Mr. Chump after Daphne leaves him (but before he realizes that Frasier essentially matched them together), was just abrasive enough. And the irascible Rubinek, who'd already shared the screen with the likes of Gene Hackman in "Unforgiven" (a film Hackman had initially turned down), was cheeky enough that it was plenty believable that he'd wooed Daphne at all.